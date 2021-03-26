Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Plastic pollution: how chemical recycling technology could help fix it

By Matthew Jones, Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Bath, University of Bath
Jack Payne, PhD Candidate, Centre for Sustainable and Circular Technologies, University of Bath
It’s impossible to imagine everyday life without plastics. Lightweight, durable and cheap, these materials outperform many others in a diverse range of applications.

Plastics have brought about positive change in ways we often overlook. For example, the development of plastic components in electronic devices, such as the one you’re using to read this article, means we’ve never been more connected to the world around us.

But our love of plastics has come at an environmental cost. It’s…


© The Conversation -


