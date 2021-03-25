Tolerance.ca
Why corporate climate pledges of ‘net-zero’ emissions should trigger a healthy dose of skepticism

By Oliver Miltenberger, Ph.D. Candidate in Environmental Economics, The University of Melbourne
Matthew D. Potts, Professor, S.J. Hall Chair in Forest Economics, University of California, Berkeley
CEOs, including at oil companies and airlines, are relying on trees and oceans to capture and store carbon for them, but the numbers don't add up.


