Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Men are more likely to commit violent crimes. Why is this so and how do we change it?

By Rick Sarre, Emeritus Professor of Law and Criminal Justice, University of South Australia
Andrew Day, Professor in the School of Social and Political Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Ben Livings, Associate Professor of Criminal Law and Evidence, University of South Australia
Catia Malvaso, Postdoctoral Researcher in Psychology and Public Health, University of Adelaide
In criminology, there are many theories to account for why men are more likely than women to commit crimes – and they may hold the key to changing those figures.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


