Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For many military veterans, leaving the force is the biggest battle

By Karen Becker, Professor of Management, University of the Sunshine Coast
Dan Abell, University of the Sunshine Coast
Matt McCormack, Senior lecturer, UNSW
Since the beginning of the Afghanistan War in 2001, 41 Australian military personnel have been killed in combat, while more than 600 veterans have killed themselves.

This week the House of Representatives affirmed a resolution from the Senate calling on the Morrison government to establish a royal commission into the suicide rate among both current and former military personnel.

Calling a royal commission…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


