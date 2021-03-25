For many military veterans, leaving the force is the biggest battle
By Karen Becker, Professor of Management, University of the Sunshine Coast
Dan Abell, University of the Sunshine Coast
Matt McCormack, Senior lecturer, UNSW
Since the beginning of the Afghanistan War in 2001, 41 Australian military personnel have been killed in combat, while more than 600 veterans have killed themselves.
This week the House of Representatives affirmed a resolution from the Senate calling on the Morrison government to establish a royal commission into the suicide rate among both current and former military personnel.
Thursday, March 25, 2021