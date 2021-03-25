Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Needs to Target Domestic Enablers of Corruption

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © ArchOneZ/VectorStock Since 2017, the United States has sanctioned 150 people and entities for corruption under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act. The list of those targeted ranges widely – from the daughter of the former president of Uzbekistan to an Israeli businessman who made a fortune from Democratic Republic of Congo’s natural resources – but it leaves out an important group: professionals and their firms, many US-based, that help officials and businesspeople steal and launder public funds. Yesterday, speakers at a hearing organized by the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


