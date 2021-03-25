Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Robustly Carry Out New Surveillance Tech Rules

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image European lawmakers stand up during a signing ceremony at the European Parliament, Brussels, Belgium, March 10, 2021.  © 2021 Francisco Seco/AP Photo (Brussels) – The improvements to the European Union’s export controls rules on surveillance technology are so fragile that only rigorous efforts to carry them out will prevent EU technology from landing in the hands of abusive governments, Human Rights Watch said today. The new rules, adopted after nearly a decade of lawmaking, regulate the sale of so-called “dual use” items produced in the EU, including mass and intrusive…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Why corporate climate pledges of ‘net-zero’ emissions should trigger a healthy dose of skepticism
~ Israel elections: Netanyahu may hold on to power, but political paralysis will remain
~ Men are more likely to commit violent crimes. Why is this so and how do we change it?
~ What can go in the compost bin? Some tips to help your garden and keep away the pests
~ For many military veterans, leaving the force is the biggest battle
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Scott Morrison's response to the culture of Parliament House
~ US Needs to Target Domestic Enablers of Corruption
~ Saudi Arabia: Labor Reforms Insufficient
~ Russia-Linked Landmines Threaten Lives in Libya
~ UN Rights Body Renews Robust Scrutiny over South Sudan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter