Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Rights Body Renews Robust Scrutiny over South Sudan

By Human Rights Watch
Delegates sit at the opening of the 41th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. © 2019 Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP Yesterday, the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) renewed the mandate of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan. Given the country's ongoing rights crisis and widespread impunity for serious international crimes, the renewal shouldn't have been in doubt. And yet until the votes were tallied, it wasn't a given. The resolution for renewal preserved…


© Human Rights Watch -


