Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People in China Left Wondering, ‘What Happened in Xinjiang?’

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A Uighur woman picking up school children rides past a picture showing China's President Xi Jinping joining hands with a group of Uighur elders at the Unity New Village in Hotan, in western China's Xinjiang region, September 20, 2018. © 2018 AP Photo/Andy Wong, File “I’m a bit confused. Could someone explain to me what happened? How are H&M and Nike discriminating against Xinjiang?” one Chinese social media user wrote on the platform Weibo. This week, Chinese authorities opened the floodgates for people to slam the Swedish clothing brand H&M over its September…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Why corporate climate pledges of ‘net-zero’ emissions should trigger a healthy dose of skepticism
~ Israel elections: Netanyahu may hold on to power, but political paralysis will remain
~ Men are more likely to commit violent crimes. Why is this so and how do we change it?
~ What can go in the compost bin? Some tips to help your garden and keep away the pests
~ For many military veterans, leaving the force is the biggest battle
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Scott Morrison's response to the culture of Parliament House
~ US Needs to Target Domestic Enablers of Corruption
~ Saudi Arabia: Labor Reforms Insufficient
~ Russia-Linked Landmines Threaten Lives in Libya
~ EU: Robustly Carry Out New Surveillance Tech Rules
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter