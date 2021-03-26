Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Côte d’Ivoire: Hundreds arrested languishing in detention following presidential election unrest

Share this article
Hundreds of people in Côte d’Ivoire are languishing in dire conditions in prison after being arrested during violence and election-related protests last year, including many who are in pre-trial detention with limited access to lawyers, Amnesty International said today.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Sally Sara's first play, Stop Girl, is a bold exploration of war trauma and journalism
~ After the Ever Given: what the ship wedged in the Suez Canal means for global trade
~ Why corporate climate pledges of ‘net-zero’ emissions should trigger a healthy dose of skepticism
~ Israel elections: Netanyahu may hold on to power, but political paralysis will remain
~ Men are more likely to commit violent crimes. Why is this so and how do we change it?
~ What can go in the compost bin? Some tips to help your garden and keep away the pests
~ For many military veterans, leaving the force is the biggest battle
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Scott Morrison's response to the culture of Parliament House
~ US Needs to Target Domestic Enablers of Corruption
~ Saudi Arabia: Labor Reforms Insufficient
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter