Human Rights Observatory

Vital Signs: the best thing for jobs now is to accelerate the vaccine roll-out

By Richard Holden, Professor of Economics, UNSW
Australia has navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and is now in better economic shape than most countries due to a two-pronged strategy.

First, we quickly got the virus largely under control – reflecting the reality it would have been impossible to have a properly functioning economy in the face of an out-of-control epidemic. Second, we had key economic support measures, most notably JobKeeper and JobSeeker.

But with those measures ending, and Australia’s vaccination rollout only just beginning – and proceeding…


