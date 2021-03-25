Pregnant mothers' stress during floods can disadvantage their babies, but it's not inevitable. Here's what we can do right now
By Katrina Moss, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in maternal and child health, The University of Queensland
Gabrielle Simcock, Honorary Research Associate, Mater Research-UQ, The University of Queensland
Mia Mclean, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of British Columbia
Flood-related stress can have a negative impact on pregnant mothers and their unborn babies. But our research found there are many strategies that can limit the harm.
