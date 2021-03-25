Tolerance.ca
How shipping ports can become more sustainable

By Tony Robert Walker, Associate Professor, School for Resource and Environmental Studies, Dalhousie University
Michelle Adams, Associate professor, School for Resource and Environmental Studies, Dalhousie University
Marine shipping generates about three per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, and port activities can add to local pollution. Ports are now taking action to reduce their environmental impacts.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


