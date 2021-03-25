Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can social housing help South Africa overcome its legacy of apartheid?

By Irène Salenson, PhD, chargée de recherches, Agence française de développement (AFD)
Andreas Scheba, Research Specialist in the Economic Performance and Development unit, Human Sciences Research Council
Ivan Turok, Executive Director, Human Sciences Research Council
Justin Visagie, Research Specialist: Human Sciences Research Council, Human Sciences Research Council
Share this article
Despite millions of free homes built since 1994, spatial inequality in South Africa remains high. A study evaluating a programme to boost rentals in well-located areas found mixed results, however.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID vaccine weekly: AstraZeneca's supplies, efficacy and safety under the microscope again
~ New Zealand businesses must adapt to a fragmented post-COVID global economy
~ NGO coalition including RSF reacts to EU’s new dual use export rules
~ Many QAnon followers report having mental health diagnoses
~ How to hunt fossils responsibly: 5 tips from a professional palaeontologist
~ Vital Signs: the best thing for jobs now is to accelerate the vaccine roll-out
~ The European Union wants to impose carbon tariffs on Australian exports. Is that legal?
~ Pregnant mothers' stress during floods can disadvantage their babies, but it's not inevitable. Here's what we can do right now
~ Parents, your kids are watching you. Sex education begins at home
~ How shipping ports can become more sustainable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter