Pasha 102: Talking about malaria risk zones and climate change in South Africa

By Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor
Malaria kills over 400,000 people a year across the world. Africa carries the highest burden, with 90% of these deaths occurring on the continent.

In South Africa, close to 5 million people are at risk of contracting the disease. Malaria is mainly transmitted along the northern border areas of the country. Mapping malaria risk zones is therefore key to managing the spread.

But changing weather patterns have affected the zones. In this episode of Pasha, Jennifer Fitchett, an associate professor of physical geography at the University of the Witwatersrand, sets out the changes…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


