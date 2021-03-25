Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why South Africa's HIV prevention programmes should include sex worker clients

By Monique Huysamen, Research Associate in Sexual and Reproductive health, Manchester Metropolitan University
Marlise Richter, Research fellow, African Centre for Migration & Society, University of the Witwatersrand
There are around 150,000 sex workers in South Africa. The National Strategic Plan on HIV identifies sex workers as a “key population” at high risk of HIV. HIV prevalence for female sex workers ranged from 48% to 72% in 2013/2014. This was much higher than for adult women in the general population, where prevalence was 14.4%.…


© The Conversation -


