Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Long COVID in children: what parents and teachers need to know

By Carolyn Chew-Graham, Professor of General Practice Research, Director of Clinical Academic Training, Keele University
Amali Lokugamage, Deputy Lead of Clinical and Professional Practice, UCL Medical School, and Honorary Associate Professor, UCL
Frances Simpson, Lecturer in Psychology and Counselling, Coventry University
Share this article
As we learn more about COVID-19, the accepted narratives about it are constantly being challenged. Initially it was said that children aren’t seriously affected by the virus. But while acute infections in children do tend to be milder, there is emerging evidence that, like adults, they are at risk from persisting symptoms – in other words, long COVID.

The Office for National Statistics estimates…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why India is banking on health diplomacy to grow African footprint
~ How women in India reclaimed the protest power of ripped jeans
~ Red squirrels, socially distant by nature, teach us the value of good neighbours
~ Pasha 102: Talking about malaria risk zones and climate change in South Africa
~ Mental toughness can help you cope with challenging events like the pandemic – here's how to cultivate it
~ Why South Africa's HIV prevention programmes should include sex worker clients
~ Kenyans with chronic kidney disease know diet is important. But many don't follow the guidelines
~ Doctors only started measuring body temperature 200 years ago – here's why
~ Why Priti Patel’s plans to overhaul the asylum system make no legal sense
~ RSF’s Algeria correspondent, Khaled Drareni, to be retried
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter