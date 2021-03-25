Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 stress toll is a family affair: 4 ways to support mothers' mental health

By Nicole Racine, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Psychology, University of Calgary
Erin Hetherington, Postdoctoral fellow, Epidemiology, McGill University
Sheri Madigan, Associate Professor, Canada Research Chair in Determinants of Child Development, Owerko Centre at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary
Suzanne Tough, Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, Max Bell Burns Policy Fellow, University of Calgary
Mothers' well-being is crucial for children to flourish, but maternal mental health has suffered during COVID-19. Successful pandemic recovery for mothers and families depends on four factors.


© The Conversation -


