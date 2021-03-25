Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Endometriosis: three reasons care still hasn't improved

By Annalise Weckesser, Senior Research Fellow, Medical Anthropology, Birmingham City University
Around 1.5 million women in the UK suffer from endometriosis, a painful and debilitating condition that can affect every aspect of a person’s life. The condition causes tissue similar to the lining of the womb to grow elsewhere – including in the ovaries and fallopian tubes – and can result in severe pelvic or period pain.

Treatments for endometriosis include painkillers, hormone medicines and contraceptives, and surgery (laparoscopy and hysterectomy). But some women find these ineffective…


© The Conversation -


