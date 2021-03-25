Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Landmark UN Resolution Promotes Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In this April 6, 2015  file photo, Sri Lankan ethnic Tamil women sit holding placards with portraits of their missing relatives as they protest out side a railway station in Colombo, Sri Lanka. © AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File (New York) – The United Nations Human Rights Council resolution on Sri Lanka is a victory for victims of abuses to help them obtain information, accountability, and justice, Human Rights Watch said today. The UN and member countries should emphasize to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that any reprisals against activists who campaigned…


