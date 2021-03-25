Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Sussan Ley on being a woman in politics

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Over the last month, as more and more stories of sexually explicit behaviour and misconduct within the walls of Parliament House have been revealed, the “culture” of politics has come into question.

One particular issue is the role and representation of women, and the need for more female voices to express the interests – and pain and frustrations – of women across the country.

As Sussan Ley puts it:

“I feel overwhelmingly that the culture of this place has got to change.”

Ley, Senator Marise Payne’s “proxy” as minister for women in the House of…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nawal El Saadawi: Egypt's grand novelist, physician and global activist
~ Sexual assault victims can easily be re-traumatised going to court — here's one way to stop this
~ Russia and China are sending Biden a message: don't judge us or try to change us. Those days are over
~ A tight, living room drama of a family in crisis, Appropriate explores truth-telling and dark histories
~ Bangladesh: Refugee Camp Fencing Cost Lives in Blaze
~ Myanmar: Elected Lawmaker Group Declared Illegal
~ Al-Qaeda leader in Arabian Peninsula was protected by CIA
~ Israel interceded for diamond traficker Dan Gertler
~ Venezuela kicks off massive anti-Covid drug distribution
~ Enrichment of former Obama administration members now working for Biden
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter