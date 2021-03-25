Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nawal El Saadawi: Egypt's grand novelist, physician and global activist

By Adele Newson-Horst, Professor, Morgan State University
Egyptian novelist, physician, sociologist and global activist Nawal El Saadawi died on 21 March 2021 at the age of 89. The author of more than 50 books, she told me in one of our many interviews, in 2007, that she self-identified as

an African from Egypt, not from the Middle East … I am not from…


© The Conversation


