Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sexual assault victims can easily be re-traumatised going to court — here's one way to stop this

By Mary Iliadis, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Deakin University
Kerstin Braun, Senior Lecturer in Criminal Law and Procedure, University of Southern Queensland
Share this article
Many people do not realise victims do not have access to their own lawyers to protect their privacy and individual interests at trial.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Russia and China are sending Biden a message: don't judge us or try to change us. Those days are over
~ A tight, living room drama of a family in crisis, Appropriate explores truth-telling and dark histories
~ Bangladesh: Refugee Camp Fencing Cost Lives in Blaze
~ Myanmar: Elected Lawmaker Group Declared Illegal
~ Al-Qaeda leader in Arabian Peninsula was protected by CIA
~ Israel interceded for diamond traficker Dan Gertler
~ Venezuela kicks off massive anti-Covid drug distribution
~ Enrichment of former Obama administration members now working for Biden
~ There's no need to pause vaccine rollouts when there's a safety scare. Give the public the facts and let them decide
~ After a year of digital learning and virtual teaching, let's hear it for the joy of real books
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter