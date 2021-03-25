Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia and China are sending Biden a message: don't judge us or try to change us. Those days are over

By Tony Kevin, Emeritus Fellow, Australian National University
Share this article
Both Russia and China are signalling they will only deal with the West where and when it suits them. They are also increasingly comfortable working together as close partners.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sexual assault victims can easily be re-traumatised going to court — here's one way to stop this
~ A tight, living room drama of a family in crisis, Appropriate explores truth-telling and dark histories
~ Bangladesh: Refugee Camp Fencing Cost Lives in Blaze
~ Myanmar: Elected Lawmaker Group Declared Illegal
~ Al-Qaeda leader in Arabian Peninsula was protected by CIA
~ Israel interceded for diamond traficker Dan Gertler
~ Venezuela kicks off massive anti-Covid drug distribution
~ Enrichment of former Obama administration members now working for Biden
~ There's no need to pause vaccine rollouts when there's a safety scare. Give the public the facts and let them decide
~ After a year of digital learning and virtual teaching, let's hear it for the joy of real books
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter