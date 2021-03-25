Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A tight, living room drama of a family in crisis, Appropriate explores truth-telling and dark histories

By Heidi Norman, Professor, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
Review: Appropriate, directed by Wesley Enoch. Sydney Theatre Company.

Wesley Enoch’s exuberant return to the Sydney Theatre Company to direct African-American playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate is a wild ride back to the power of live theatre.

This production is a deep dive into contemporary debates in America (and across most settler-colonial societies) about race, racism and its legacy. Jacobs-Jenkins unpicks and restitches the stories held within a white American plantation owning family. The once colonised are (almost) entirely absent from his…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sexual assault victims can easily be re-traumatised going to court — here's one way to stop this
~ Russia and China are sending Biden a message: don't judge us or try to change us. Those days are over
~ Bangladesh: Refugee Camp Fencing Cost Lives in Blaze
~ Myanmar: Elected Lawmaker Group Declared Illegal
~ Al-Qaeda leader in Arabian Peninsula was protected by CIA
~ Israel interceded for diamond traficker Dan Gertler
~ Venezuela kicks off massive anti-Covid drug distribution
~ Enrichment of former Obama administration members now working for Biden
~ There's no need to pause vaccine rollouts when there's a safety scare. Give the public the facts and let them decide
~ After a year of digital learning and virtual teaching, let's hear it for the joy of real books
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter