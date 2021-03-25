Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Elected Lawmaker Group Declared Illegal

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Anti-coup demonstrators display placards supporting the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), the group representing Myanmar's elected government ousted in the February 2021 military coup, in Mandalay, March 17, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo (Bangkok) – The Myanmar military junta’s designation of the group representing Myanmar’s elected government as an “unlawful association” raises the risks of arrest for anti-coup activists and journalists reporting on the group, Human Rights Watch said today. The ruling State Administration Council should immediately repeal…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


