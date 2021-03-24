There's no need to pause vaccine rollouts when there's a safety scare. Give the public the facts and let them decide
By Julian Savulescu, Visiting Professor in Biomedical Ethics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute; Distinguished Visiting Professor in Law, University of Melbourne; Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
Dominic Wilkinson, Consultant Neonatologist and Professor of Ethics, University of Oxford
Jonathan Pugh, Research Fellow in Applied Moral Philosophy, University of Oxford
Margie Danchin, Associate Professor, University of Melbourne, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
When someone gets sick after receiving a vaccine, this might be a complication or coincidence. As the recent rollout out of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe shows, it can be very difficult to know how to respond.
For instance, reports of blood clots associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine led to several European countries suspending…
- Wednesday, March 24, 2021