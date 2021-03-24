Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There's no need to pause vaccine rollouts when there's a safety scare. Give the public the facts and let them decide

By Julian Savulescu, Visiting Professor in Biomedical Ethics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute; Distinguished Visiting Professor in Law, University of Melbourne; Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
Dominic Wilkinson, Consultant Neonatologist and Professor of Ethics, University of Oxford
Jonathan Pugh, Research Fellow in Applied Moral Philosophy, University of Oxford
Margie Danchin, Associate Professor, University of Melbourne, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Share this article
When someone gets sick after receiving a vaccine, this might be a complication or coincidence. As the recent rollout out of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe shows, it can be very difficult to know how to respond.

For instance, reports of blood clots associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine led to several European countries suspending…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ After a year of digital learning and virtual teaching, let's hear it for the joy of real books
~ South Sudan: UN Human Rights Council renews mandate of Commission on Human Rights
~ What happens when you free unemployed Australians from 'mutual obligations' and boost their benefits? We just found out
~ Don’t Arm Robots in Policing
~ Human Rights Watch Names New Chief Operating Officer
~ Previously thought to be science fiction, a planet in a triple-star system has been discovered
~ Arctic storms: How scientists are improving forecasts of dangerous polar lows
~ COVID-19 silver linings: Technology has helped universities be more innovative and inventive
~ As inflation looms, here's how real estate and farmland have protected investors
~ Civics education isn't boosting youth voting or volunteerism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter