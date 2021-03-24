Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After a year of digital learning and virtual teaching, let's hear it for the joy of real books

By Kathryn MacCallum, Associate Professor, University of Canterbury
Lockdown life accelerated the role of digital technology in the virtual classroom, but there is still no substitute for physical books in children's lives and learning.


© The Conversation -


