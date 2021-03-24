Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What happens when you free unemployed Australians from 'mutual obligations' and boost their benefits? We just found out

By Elise Klein, Senior Lecturer, Australian National University
Kay Cook, Senior Lecturer, Justice and Legal Studies Department, Swinburne University of Technology
Susan Maury, PhD candidate in Psychology, Monash University
An online survey suggests they found it easier to live, easier to care for their families, and easier to prepare for the world of paid work.


© The Conversation -


