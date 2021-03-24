Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Don’t Arm Robots in Policing

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Boston Dynamics presents its SpotMini robot at a conference in Hanover, Germany, June 13, 2018.  © 2018 Photo by Laura Chiesa/Pacific Press/Sipa via AP Images Elected officials and local authorities across the United States and around the world should consider replicating an innovative legislative proposal that would prohibit police from arming robots used in their law enforcement operations. The bill, introduced on March 18 by New York City council members Ben Kallos and Vanessa Gibson, would “prohibit the New York City Police Department (NYPD) from using or threatening…


© Human Rights Watch -


