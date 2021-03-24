Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Do I still need to get a COVID vaccine if I've had coronavirus?

By Cassandra Berry, Professor of Immunology, Murdoch University
The COVID vaccine rollout is underway, with Australians lining up to get their jabs. But what if you have already had COVID-19? Is it still a good idea to get vaccinated?

Although natural exposure to the virus stimulates immunity, we don’t yet know how long this immunity will last. And people will vary in their ability to mount a protective immune response.

Even if you’ve had COVID-19, you should still get vaccinated. A COVID vaccine may offer more reliable and sustained immunity than a previous infection. At the very least, it will add an extra layer of targeted protection.


