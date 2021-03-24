Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Erdoğan's decision to pull out of Istanbul Convention has put him in opposition to women

By Devran Gulel, Doctoral Candidate, University of Portsmouth
Leïla Choukroune, Professor of International Law and Director of the University Research and Innovation Theme in Democratic Citizenship, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
In a single-paragraph statement issued at around 2am on March 20, Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pulled his country out of the Council of Europe’s Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence. Thus, at a stroke – and going completely against Turkey’s constitution – Erdoğan has ended Turkey’s involvement…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Previously thought to be science fiction, a planet in a triple-star system has been discovered
~ Arctic storms: How scientists are improving forecasts of dangerous polar lows
~ COVID-19 silver linings: Technology has helped universities be more innovative and inventive
~ As inflation looms, here's how real estate and farmland have protected investors
~ Civics education isn't boosting youth voting or volunteerism
~ After the floods, stand by for spiders, slugs and millipedes – but think twice before reaching for the bug spray
~ Guy Pearce shines, but The Last Vermeer paints over the remarkable true story of the world's most successful art forger
~ Thinking of switching to homeschooling permanently after lockdown? Here are 5 things to consider
~ Do I still need to get a COVID vaccine if I've had coronavirus?
~ If 80% of Australians care about climate action, why don't they vote like it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter