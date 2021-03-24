Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Suez Canal container ship accident is a worst-case scenario for global trade

By Rory Hopcraft, Industrial Researcher, University of Plymouth
Kevin Jones, Executive Dean, Faculty of Science and Engineering, University of Plymouth
Kimberly Tam, Lecturer in Cyber Security, University of Plymouth
It’s estimated that 90% of the world’s trade is transported by sea. As consumers, we rarely give much thought to how the things we buy make their way across the planet and into our homes. That is, until an incident like the recent grounding of a huge container ship, the Ever Given, in the Suez Canal exposes the weaknesses in this global system.

High winds have been blamed for the container ship blocking the narrow strait, which serves as…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


