Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jesuits Pledge Funds to Address Slavery in the US

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Curved pews are seen inside of a church.  © 2016 AP Photo/Matt Rourke Amid a growing national reckoning with slavery and its legacy in the United States, including systemic racism, several prominent religious institutions have begun acknowledging their own role in slavery, and taking steps to begin reparations processes or similar initiatives. Last week, the Jesuits pledged USD$100 million for the descendants of enslaved Africans they once owned and profited from. The initiative, which they describe as a process of “truth, healing and reconciliation” rather than…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


