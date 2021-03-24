Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijani blogger living in France stabbed, threatened

By jcavelier
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the French police to protect Mahammad Mirzali, an Azerbaijani video blogger with refugee status in France who was stabbed more than ten times in an attack in the centre of the northwestern city of Nantes on 14 March and who received a threatening text in Azerbaijani on his phone three days ago.“This is the last warning,” said the text that Mirzali received on 21 March, exactly a week after the stabbing att


© Reporters without borders -


