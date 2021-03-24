Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

As Jamaica sends a large shipment of rescue dogs to Canada, animal rights activists hope regional attitudes will change

By Emma Lewis
The foreign rehoming of Jamaican stray dogs is seen as a "game-changer," sending an important message to "those who have been accustomed to treat[ing] dogs with cruelty rather than kindness."


