Education needs a refocus so that all learners reach their full potential
By Conrad Hughes, Research Associate at the University of Geneva's department of Education and Psychology; Campus and Secondary Principal at the International School of Geneva's La Grande Boissière, Université de Genève
Abdeljalil Akkari, Professor, Université de Genève
One of the sectors that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted massively is education.
The COVID-19 pandemic has widened gaps between countries, systems, institutions and learners. The divide has become more pronounced when it comes to wealthy vs poor; private vs state; technology proficient vs technology deficient; academically inclined and predisposed vs academically fragile and in need of support.
In…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 24, 2021