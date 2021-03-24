Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nairobi is rapidly losing its green spaces: this could open the door to more diseases

By Eric Fèvre, Professor of Veterinary Infectious Diseases, University of Liverpool and International Livestock Research Institute, Kenya, University of Liverpool
James Hassell, Wildlife Veterinarian with Smithsonian's Global Health Program, and adjunct Assistant Professor at Yale School of Public Health
Nairobi harbours all the ingredients for zoonotic spillover to occur between animals and people, particularly in the most densely populated areas of the city.


