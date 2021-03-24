Is it adult ADHD? COVID-19 has people feeling restless, lacking focus and seeking diagnosis
By Allyson G. Harrison, Associate Professor of Psychology and Clinical Director, Regional Assessment & Resource Centre, Queen's University, Ontario
After a year of COVID-19 lockdowns, lack of focus, irritability and restlessness don't necessarily point to an ADHD diagnosis. Consider some of these common causes of these symptoms, and ways to cope.
- Wednesday, March 24, 2021