Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scientists are hoping to redefine the second – here's why

By Ben Murdin, Professor of Photonics and Quantum Sciences, University of Surrey
Share this article
Everyone needs to know the time. Ever since the 17th century Dutch inventor Christiaan Huygens made the first pendulum clock, people have been thinking of good reasons to measure time more precisely.

Getting the time right is important in so many ways, from running a railway to doing millisecond trades on the stock market. Now, for most of us, our clocks are checking themselves against a signal from atomic clocks, like those on board the global positioning system (GPS) satellites.

But a recent…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Azerbaijani blogger living in France stabbed, threatened
~ Moroccan journalist freed after 20 days on hunger strike
~ As Jamaica sends a large shipment of rescue dogs to Canada, animal rights activists hope regional attitudes will change
~ Transition in Tanzania: From President Magufuli to President Hassan
~ Pre-COVID-19 death rates should be a warning for the UK government if it wants to build back better
~ Wildfires: we calculated how climate change will increase danger in the UK
~ Education needs a refocus so that all learners reach their full potential
~ COVID-19: a new challenge for clean cooking progress in Kenya
~ Colonial legacies shape urban nature: why this should change
~ Nairobi is rapidly losing its green spaces: this could open the door to more diseases
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter