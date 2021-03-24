Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Colombia: Ensure Justice for Killed Protester

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police detain an anti-government demonstrator during a nationwide strike in Bogota, Colombia, on November 21, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Ivan Valencia (Washington, DC) – Colombian authorities should respect the right of peaceful assembly and ensure independent and impartial investigations of police use of force, including killings against protesters, Human Rights Watch and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights said today as they submitted an amicus brief to the country’s constitutional court. The amicus brief supports a petition to transfer the criminal investigation into the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


