Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh Police Arrest Children for Facebook Posts

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets with officials in Tokyo, May 29, 2019. © 2019 Kyodo via AP Images Displaying absolute intolerance for peaceful criticism, Bangladesh authorities have arrested hundreds of people, including journalists, for criticizing or satirizing the country’s ruling party and its leaders. Even children have not been spared for posting anything to social media that could be interpreted as criticism of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed. On March 20, authorities arrested a child for posting a video online “defaming” Sheikh Hasina and…


