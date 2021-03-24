Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burundi: Authorities must quash Germain Rukuki’s conviction and release him

Share this article
Burundian authorities must quash human rights activist Germain Rukuki’s conviction on spurious charges and immediately and unconditionally release him from prison, where he is being detained simply for his work defending human rights, said Amnesty International today as a new appeal hearing on his case gets underway.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Azerbaijani blogger living in France stabbed, threatened
~ Moroccan journalist freed after 20 days on hunger strike
~ As Jamaica sends a large shipment of rescue dogs to Canada, animal rights activists hope regional attitudes will change
~ Transition in Tanzania: From President Magufuli to President Hassan
~ Pre-COVID-19 death rates should be a warning for the UK government if it wants to build back better
~ Wildfires: we calculated how climate change will increase danger in the UK
~ Education needs a refocus so that all learners reach their full potential
~ COVID-19: a new challenge for clean cooking progress in Kenya
~ Colonial legacies shape urban nature: why this should change
~ Nairobi is rapidly losing its green spaces: this could open the door to more diseases
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter