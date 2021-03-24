Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cancer: tiny diamonds in cells could help to understand development process

By Elke Hebisch, Researcher, Department of Solid State Physics, Lund University
Share this article
Over the years, scientists have put together an amazing array of microscopic markers that they can place within cells whenever they need to label and observe distinct parts of a cell’s interior. Such labelling is used for a wide array of research, including cancer research.

But sneaking these markers into cells, through the membrane that protects them from unwanted substances, is far from easy. Creating too wide a breach in the cell membrane when injecting the markers can be fatal for the cell. Plus, once they’re smuggled inside, many markers are actually toxic – and are either attacked…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Azerbaijani blogger living in France stabbed, threatened
~ Moroccan journalist freed after 20 days on hunger strike
~ As Jamaica sends a large shipment of rescue dogs to Canada, animal rights activists hope regional attitudes will change
~ Transition in Tanzania: From President Magufuli to President Hassan
~ Pre-COVID-19 death rates should be a warning for the UK government if it wants to build back better
~ Wildfires: we calculated how climate change will increase danger in the UK
~ Education needs a refocus so that all learners reach their full potential
~ COVID-19: a new challenge for clean cooking progress in Kenya
~ Colonial legacies shape urban nature: why this should change
~ Nairobi is rapidly losing its green spaces: this could open the door to more diseases
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter