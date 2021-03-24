Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump is building a social media platform – but keeping it online will be a challenge

By Mohamed Mostafa, Senior Lecturer in Data Science, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Chaminda Hewage, Reader in Data Security, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Simon Thorne, Senior Lecturer in Computing and ​Information Systems, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Having spent the early months of 2021 exiled from social media, Donald Trump may be set to make a return, circumventing his Twitter ban by creating a social media platform of his own. Jason Miller, the Trump aide who announced the news, has said the platform could be ready in “two or three months”.

While the announcement might seem ambitious, building a social media…


© The Conversation -


