Human Rights Observatory

Unequal treatment for college women's basketball players has deep historical roots

By Lindsey Darvin, Assistant Professor of Sport Management, State University of New York College at Cortland
Anita M. Moorman, Professor of Sport Administration, University of Louisville
Ann Pegoraro, Lang Chair in Sport Management, Lang School of Business and Economics, University of Guelph
College basketball has long favored men over women athletes, history shows. The disparities that surfaced during March Madness are the latest example.


