Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to improve public health, the environment and racial equity all at once: Upgrade low-income housing

By Jonathan Levy, Professor and Chair, Department of Environmental Health, Boston University
Share this article
Building retrofits are no joke: They make dwellings healthier and more energy-efficient. And when they're done in low-income housing, they also reduce inequality.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Azerbaijani blogger living in France stabbed, threatened
~ Moroccan journalist freed after 20 days on hunger strike
~ As Jamaica sends a large shipment of rescue dogs to Canada, animal rights activists hope regional attitudes will change
~ Transition in Tanzania: From President Magufuli to President Hassan
~ Pre-COVID-19 death rates should be a warning for the UK government if it wants to build back better
~ Wildfires: we calculated how climate change will increase danger in the UK
~ Education needs a refocus so that all learners reach their full potential
~ COVID-19: a new challenge for clean cooking progress in Kenya
~ Colonial legacies shape urban nature: why this should change
~ Nairobi is rapidly losing its green spaces: this could open the door to more diseases
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter