Human Rights Observatory

When can kids get the COVID-19 vaccine? A pediatrician answers 5 questions parents are asking

By James B. Wood, Assistant Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, Indiana University School of Medicine
A big question among parents and teachers right now is whether their kids will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for the fall school semester. Some have wondered whether the vaccine is even necessary for children. Dr. James Wood, a pediatrician and assistant professor of pediatric infectious diseases, explains what doctors know today about the risk children face of getting and spreading the coronavirus and when vaccines might be available.

Do kids really need to get the COVID-19 vaccine?


