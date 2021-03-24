Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The US has never had much of a pilgrimage tradition – perhaps now is the opportunity

By James Mills, Associate Professor of Geography and Environmental Sustainability, State University of New York at Oneonta
The pandemic has curtailed religious tourism for many. As the US opens up, perhaps Americans can find solace and healing in the age-old tradition of pilgrimage.


© The Conversation -


