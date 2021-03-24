Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Scholar Unjustly Detained

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Ahmed Samir Santawy, an anthropology master’s student at Central European University (CEU) detained in February 2021. © Private (Beirut) – Egyptian authorities should immediately release an anthropology master’s degree student at Central European University (CEU), or present evidence of actual criminal wrongdoing, Human Rights Watch said today. Police arrested the student, Ahmed Samir Santawy, on February 1, 2021, and allegedly beat him. Prosecutors ordered him detained pending an investigation for allegedly “joining a terrorist group” and “spreading false news.”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Azerbaijani blogger living in France stabbed, threatened
~ Moroccan journalist freed after 20 days on hunger strike
~ As Jamaica sends a large shipment of rescue dogs to Canada, animal rights activists hope regional attitudes will change
~ Transition in Tanzania: From President Magufuli to President Hassan
~ Pre-COVID-19 death rates should be a warning for the UK government if it wants to build back better
~ Wildfires: we calculated how climate change will increase danger in the UK
~ Education needs a refocus so that all learners reach their full potential
~ COVID-19: a new challenge for clean cooking progress in Kenya
~ Colonial legacies shape urban nature: why this should change
~ Nairobi is rapidly losing its green spaces: this could open the door to more diseases
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter