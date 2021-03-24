Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Erdoğan’s Onslaught on Rights and Democracy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, March 18, 2020. © AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici (Istanbul) – The government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is dismantling human rights protections and democratic norms  in Turkey on a scale unprecedented in the 18 years he has been in office, said Human Rights Watch today. The government took further dangerous measures over the past week to undermine the rule of law and target perceived critics and political opponents.   On March 19, 2021, the president issued a decree suddenly…


© Human Rights Watch -


